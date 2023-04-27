Robeco Schweiz AG Has $125.72 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,490 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 2.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.31% of Autodesk worth $125,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.51. 559,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,338. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.