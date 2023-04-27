Robeco Schweiz AG Has $152.51 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 2.8% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.18% of Analog Devices worth $152,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,731. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.02.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

