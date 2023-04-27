Robeco Schweiz AG Has $19.61 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 255,453 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,843. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

