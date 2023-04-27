Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 204,000 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.72% of Diversey worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,564,000 after purchasing an additional 841,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Diversey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,882,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 103,139 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Diversey by 144.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,850 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversey by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 628,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 547,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Trading Up 0.1 %

DSEY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. 755,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,340. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $701.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.01.

Diversey Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

