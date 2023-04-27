Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 29,765 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,765 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.08.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.8 %

DECK traded down $8.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $470.15. 331,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.67. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $492.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

