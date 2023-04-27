Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 3,400 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Sunrun accounts for approximately 1.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 1.22% of Sunrun worth $62,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Sunrun by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 567,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,425 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $3,047,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 291.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.45. 7,142,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,806,135. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 2.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

