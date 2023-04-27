Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 55,190 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,190 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $49,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.92.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $119.93. 648,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,551. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

