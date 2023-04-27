Robinson Value Management Ltd. Acquires 171,303 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 17,199.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,303 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up about 6.6% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $7,894,000. TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 161,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $9,050,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 230,544 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance
NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $49.73. 1,628,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $59.01.
About ProShares Ultra S&P500
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.