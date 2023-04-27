Robinson Value Management Ltd. Acquires 171,303 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 17,199.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,303 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up about 6.6% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $7,894,000. TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 161,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $9,050,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 230,544 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $49.73. 1,628,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $59.01.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

