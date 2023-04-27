Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys 20,996 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,700,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,028,402. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

