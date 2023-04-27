Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $661,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,300,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,621,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,037,033. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.