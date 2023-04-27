Robinson Value Management Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.13. 960,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,735,375. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

