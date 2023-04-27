Robinson Value Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,696,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,481. The company has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

