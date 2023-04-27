Robinson Value Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 205,912 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 752.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.27 and a 200 day moving average of $191.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

