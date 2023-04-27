Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-$12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.59.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 4.8 %

ROK traded up $12.99 on Thursday, reaching $283.62. 2,016,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,593. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.20. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $215,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.