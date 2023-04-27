Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.98.

TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.87. 473,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.79. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.53 and a 52 week high of C$72.43.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

