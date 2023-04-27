Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Roku stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.03. 7,308,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,618,936. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $110.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,659,000 after acquiring an additional 368,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,022 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 442,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 330,258 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

