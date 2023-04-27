Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Roku Trading Up 0.8 %

ROKU stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,550,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,276. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $110.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Insider Activity at Roku

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Roku by 819.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

