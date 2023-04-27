Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Announces Earnings Results

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
ROL stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.78. 1,182,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.
Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.
