Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Announces Earnings Results

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.78. 1,182,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.