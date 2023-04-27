Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. Roper Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.10-16.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $431.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.32. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $487.47.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

