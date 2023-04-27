Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.96-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.10-$16.30 EPS.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $21.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $452.98. 770,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $487.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $492.08.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.