Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

