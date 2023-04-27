Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.76 and a 200-day moving average of $178.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $318.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.69.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

