Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $29.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.54%.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

