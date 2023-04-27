Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,210 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,096 shares of company stock worth $36,208,715. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $294.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.80. The company has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $304.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

