Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 74,937 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 238,294 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 294,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,828,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

