Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 241.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 380,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,293,000 after acquiring an additional 377,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $86,211,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $323.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $336.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,248 shares of company stock valued at $18,812,813 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

