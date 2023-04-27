RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 621 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $42.87. 1,026,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

