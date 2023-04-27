RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.63. 1,294,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,136,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $200.12. The company has a market cap of $194.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,328,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,581 shares of company stock worth $9,125,096 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

