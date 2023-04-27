RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,097 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,387 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,580 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 84.8% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.09. 9,169,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,828,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

