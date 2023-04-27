RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block Price Performance

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,111 shares of company stock worth $22,262,319. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.12. 4,507,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,980,372. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $110.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.