RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.71. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.71.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

