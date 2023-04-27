RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 6.4 %

EME traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.89. 174,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,608. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.81%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.