RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,898,000 after buying an additional 239,528 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,045,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,466,000 after purchasing an additional 179,098 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 369,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,351,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $88.24. 126,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,487. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.29. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

