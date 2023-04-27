RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 42,268 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,268 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.57. 1,454,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,856. The firm has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

