RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,219 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 164,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GT shares. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 924,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.80. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

