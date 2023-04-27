Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Runway Growth Finance from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of RWAY opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $458.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 29.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng bought 9,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,818.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,184.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 9,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,818.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,184.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 83,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 291,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70,825 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

