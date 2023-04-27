Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $7.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $636.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $65,599.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 665,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,174.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,494,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,122 shares of company stock worth $1,310,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

