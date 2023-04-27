Safe (SAFE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Safe has a market cap of $196.69 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $9.44 or 0.00032086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00138090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00064341 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00039260 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.81637649 USD and is down -13.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

