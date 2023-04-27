Safe Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $196.17 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Safe has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $9.42 or 0.00032607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $196.17 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00138038 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00064881 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00038342 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.81637649 USD and is down -13.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

