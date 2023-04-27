Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Safehold had a net margin of 266.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $49.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Safehold Trading Up 1.7 %
SAFE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.91. 163,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,275. The company has a market capitalization of $387.67 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85.
Safehold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
