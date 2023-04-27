Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Safehold had a net margin of 266.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $49.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Safehold Trading Up 1.7 %

SAFE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.91. 163,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,275. The company has a market capitalization of $387.67 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.