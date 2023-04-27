Saltmarble (SML) One Day Trading Volume Tops $50,398.02

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00005717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $163.26 million and approximately $50,398.02 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.60085808 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $37,052.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

