Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88.
Samsung Electronics Company Profile
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.