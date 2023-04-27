Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.75

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sanderson Design Group Trading Down 7.1 %

LON:SDG opened at GBX 124.99 ($1.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.50. Sanderson Design Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.80 ($2.11).

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

