Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.75

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Sanderson Design Group Trading Down 7.1 %
LON:SDG opened at GBX 124.99 ($1.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.50. Sanderson Design Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.80 ($2.11).
About Sanderson Design Group
