Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $336.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $298.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.85. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.