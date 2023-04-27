Santos FC Fan Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.71 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $22.70 million and approximately $32.71 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $4.99 or 0.00017110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

