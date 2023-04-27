Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,395,900 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 1,896,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,791.8 days.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Trading Up 3.3 %
SNYYF opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.
About Sany Heavy Equipment International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sany Heavy Equipment International (SNYYF)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.