Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,395,900 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 1,896,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,791.8 days.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Trading Up 3.3 %

SNYYF opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co, Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacturing and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic and smart mined products and spare parts, and the provision of related services in Mainland China. It operates through the Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment segments.

