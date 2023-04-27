SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $135.82

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.82 and last traded at $135.19, with a volume of 131214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

SAP Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Further Reading

