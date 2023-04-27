Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 72000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Sarama Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About Sarama Resources

(Get Rating)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.