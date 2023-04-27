Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.53

Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 12867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFS. Raymond James cut shares of Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,561.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 20.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

