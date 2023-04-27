Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.04

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.04 and last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 239277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.60.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

